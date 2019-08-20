|
|
William "Bill" Young, 90, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at his home, in Cheswick. He was born in Patton, Pa., Cambria County, to Loretta and Frank Young. Bill was the oldest son of a family of seven children. He lived in Cheswick since 1956. In Patton, Bill was a Boy Scout, junior firefighter and graduated from Patton High School. Bill graduated from Lehigh University with a bachelor of science in electrical engineering after attending St. Francis College. He served 24 months in the Navy with service aboard the battleship Mississippi and the heavy cruiser Marion. He enlisted in the service at the end of World War II at age 17 with the signed consent of his parents. His military training included radar systems and instrumentation. Taking early retirement from Gulf Research in 1983 after a 28-year career, Bill advanced from instrumentation engineer to senior project engineer. Most of his career was with the Automotive Research Division that tested oils and lubricants. As a member of St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church, in Springdale, and Our Lady of Victory, in Harwick, Bill was active in the church as member of the men's choir, CCD teacher, lector, St. Vincent men's retreat group and on parish council finance committee. Bill was an avid sailing and sailboard enthusiast and active with the Lake Glendale Sailing Club, serving as commodore. He enjoyed sailboat racing and teaching grandchildren sailing and sailboarding. Bill also loved winter sports. He was a skier, ice boat sailor and member of the Penn Lakes Ice Yacht Association, participating in races in the U.S. and Canada. Survivors include a brother, J. Richard, of Codorus, Pa.; sisters, Carol Petrunyak, of Mayport, and Janet Newcamp, of Erie. He is also survived by five married children, Nadine (Jack) Rebovich, of Blairsville, Jeffrey (Carol) Young, of Sewickley, Rebecca (John) Valasek, of Hedgeville, W.Va., Joseph (Terrie) Young, of Lewistown, and Jason (Jolynn) Young, of Brackenridge, in addition to 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Bill's friendly personality and optimistic attitude will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Young, and his parents, Frank and Loretta Young, of Patton; brother, F.X. (1930); and sisters, Patricia Wallisch and Mary Katherine Baker.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Prayers of transfer will be at noon Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in the funeral home, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. in St. Alphonsus Church, in Springdale. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery, in Patton.
The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Alphonsus Church, in Springdale, in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019