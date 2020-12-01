1/1
William C. Barnett
1936 - 2020-11-23
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William C. Barnett, 84, of Buffalo Township, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. He was born June 13, 1936, in Kittanning, a son of the late William C. and Ruby (Titus) Barnett. Bill was a 1954 graduate of Kittanning High School. He served his country as an E5 Sergeant in the Marine Corps from 1954-1962, stationed at Camp Lejune, North Carolina. Bill retired from Papercraft in Blawnox and also from Markowitz Protection Services in Pittsburgh. He was a member of the Evangel Heights Assembly of God Church, in Buffalo Township, the Marine Corps League Detachment 827 and the Armstrong County R.E.A.C.T. Bill is survived by his children, William E. (Susan) Barnett, of Natrona Heights, and Kimberly Sue (Kenneth) Smith, of Buffalo Township; grandchildren, Jeff (Sheila), Jenna (Michael), Joshua (Nicole), Kelly (Frank), Jason, Ken and Scott (Liz); great-grandchildren, Michaela, Amelia. Leland and Parker Barnett, Tristan and Riley Newell, Hayley and Dylan Barnett, Faith Van Oudenhove, Carleigh, Chase and Emily Smith and Cassidy and Logan Smith, and by his sister, Jean Davis, of Kittanning. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn J. (Elgin) Barnett, Aug. 29, 2016, and by his brother, Charles Barnett. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in the Evangel Heights Assembly of God Church, Buffalo Township. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Bill may be made to the Marine Corps League Detachment 827 Toys for Tots, 838 Pittsburgh St., Springdale, PA 15144. Anyone who would like to donate to the Toys-for-Tots program may bring the donation to the memorial service. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com. Please follow all current CDC guidelines with regards to wearing of a face covering and social distancing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
7242248688
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved