William Calvin Kunselman, 78, of Parks Township, passed away suddenly on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. He was born Sept. 14, 1942, and the son of the late A. Samuel and Francis Jean (White) Kunselman. Family and friends knew him as "Papa Bill" who was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was known as "Mr. Fix It." Bill was a Vietnam veteran with the Navy and retired from Hyde Park Foundry as a machinist. He was passionate about being active in the community. He volunteered for Meals on Wheels and participated in the voting elections. Bill was a member of the Saint Paul's Highfield Lutheran Church, Schenley American Legion Post 775, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 566, Leechburg Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 102, and a member of the Masons since 1965. Bill enjoyed the outdoors. He was often hunting, fishing and camping. He spent many hours working in his garage on hobbies like welding, but his most cherished time was spent with family especially his grandchildren. Bill loved life and hanging out with his special friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Donna (Lee) Kunselman, of Parks Township; a son, Clayton (Alyssa) Kunselman, of Greensburg; a daughter, Kerry (Randy) Geer, of Parks Township; four grandchildren, Nickolaus, Elijah, Grayson and Camilla; three brothers, James (Barb) Kunselman, of New Castle, Samuel (Peggy) Kunselman and Homer (Debbie) Kunselman; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his son, Darren Cignetti and his brother, Harry "Hatchet" Kunselman. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, with a service from the Masonic Lodge at 7 p.m., and Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of the private family service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ryan Pusch officiating. All visitations and services will be at the JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC., 2842 River Road Vandergrift. Interment will take place at Riverview Cemetery with full military honors from the Vandergrift Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Bill to the Vietnam Veterans of America or the Vandergrift Meals on Wheels. Online condolences may be made at www.gamblefh.com
.