William C. Roll Sr.


William C. Roll Sr. Obituary
William C. Roll Sr., 76, of New Kensington, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019. Born May 23, 1943, in New Kensington, he is survived by his son, William C. (Jennifer Mildner-Roll) Roll Jr.; and his sisters, Catherine DiPentima, Dodie Roll and Betsy Roll Fryer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred L. Roll; brother, Jim Roll; and parents, James and Doris Roll. William was born, raised and lived his whole life in New Kensington, graduating from St. Joseph grade school and New Ken High School. He enjoyed fishing, squirrel hunting, baseball, and all Pittsburgh sports teams. He worked in small engine repair before becoming disabled.
Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, followed by a noon service in the funeral home chapel, at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100. A private burial will take place at Greenwood Memorial Park.
Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 29, 2019
