William C. Walker Sr., 83, of Apollo, passed Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Golden, Colo. A son of the late Ernest M. Walker and Marion G. (Bier) Walker, he was born Oct. 30, 1936, in Ford Cliff, Armstrong County. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Larue Walker, in 2009. Bill enjoyed the outdoors and wildlife. He always enjoyed attending the sporting events of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bill spent his career working for U.S. Steel in Vandergrift. He served his country in the Air Force. In addition to his parents and wife, Bill was preceded in death by four brothers, Marshall, Cecil, Wendell and Allan Walker; and three sisters, Shirley Hawk, Maxine Jewell and Geraldine Mangus. Survivors include his sons, James Clawson (Renee), of Apollo, and William Walker Jr. (Lori), of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; five grandchildren, Brian Clawson (Jennifer), Christopher Clawson (Christina), Melissa Walker, Emily Walker and Alyssa Marquez Walker, and six great-grandchildren, Nick Clawson, Zack Clawson, Alex Clawson, Gabe Clawson, Abigail Clawson and Jackson William Walker; one brother, Jackson L. Walker (Shirley), of Vandergrift. At Bill's request, all services are private, and have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com
.