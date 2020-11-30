1/1
William Crytzer
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William John Crytzer, 78, of South Buffalo Township, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, peacefully, at his home. John was born in Manorville, Pa., on May 10, 1942, a son of the late Ruth (Lemmon) and William Crytzer. He was the widower of Carol L. (Jones) Crytzer, who passed in 2017. After high school, John enlisted in the Navy. When John received his honorable discharge from the Navy, he came home and took a job at Westinghouse Electric Corp. in Creighton. He worked as a machinist at Westinghouse for 34 years and retired in 2013. John enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, scratch-off lottery tickets, riding his quad, hunting, and spending time with his family. John is survived by two sons, Bill (Cory) Crytzer, of Slate Lick, and John (Melanie) Crytzer, of the Clinton section of South Buffalo Township; daughter, Julie (Will) Thompson, of Kittanning; grandchildren, Brooke, Macy and Lexie Crytzer, Devin Crytzer, Darin Crytzer and Nicholas (Chelsea) Thompson; and great-grandchildren, Blake, Peyton, Jackson and Alexander. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy Sherman, of Florida; and two brothers, Joe (Terri) Crytzer, of Ford City and Rod (Donna) Crytzer, of Kittanning. In addition to his wife and parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Crowe. At the family's request, there will be no public visitation, and John will be buried alongside his wife at Mt. Airy Cemetery in Natrona Heights. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
7242954500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Redmond Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved