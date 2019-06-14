|
|
William Don "Bill" Geopfert, 39, of New Kensington, passed away suddenly Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in his home. He was born July 28, 1979, in Natrona Heights. Bill was a graduate of Valley High School. He was preceded in death by his father, Eric Geopfert, and grandparents. He is survived by his mother, Doreen Stewart Geopfert; sister, Kayla Turner; brother, Calvin Turner; significant other, Leah Williams; uncles, Greg Geopfert and Don Stewart; aunt, Debbie Hooper; and is also survived by numerous cousins.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 15, 2019, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral service will be held at noon immediately following the visitation with Apostle David Sutton officiating. Burial will be private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 14, 2019