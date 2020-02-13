Home

Services
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map

William D. Skinner


1928 - 2020
William D. Skinner Obituary
William D. Skinner Sr., 92, formerly of Oakmont, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Born Jan. 12, 1928, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late Zebb and Willa (Davis) Skinner; beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Ann Skinner; loving father of William (Sherry) Skinner, of Vandergrift, Sandra Skinner, James "Ted" Skinner, Lisa (Dennis) McCarthy, Lori Jean Skinner, all of California, George "Woody" Skinner and the late Michael Skinner; grandfather of 13; great-grandfather of 11; and great-great-grandfather of three. Bill was of the Methodist faith, proudly served our country in the Army and enjoyed driving. He played the piano and enjoyed singing. Friends and relatives will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in the funeral home with the Rev. Hubert Hutcherson officiating. Interment will follow in the Verona Cemetery, Oakmont, with military honors.
