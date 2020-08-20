William D. "Smitty" Smith, 73, of Leechburg, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in his residence. He was born June 12, 1947, in New Kensington, a son of the late Marion C. Smith and Ruth C. (Bortz) Smith. William was a veteran of the Air Force, having served as a sergeant stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. For more than 30 years, he worked in the auto industry as a certified master mechanic employed by Glenn Buick in New Kensington (more than 20 years), then by Nick Chevrolet in Tarentum (three years) and as an instructor at Wyotech in Blairsville (seven years), retiring in 2010. Smitty enjoyed camping, woodworking, fishing and artistry. Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Donna M. (Baker) Smith, of Leechburg; his son, David W. Smith (Leanne Mathys), of Columbus, Ohio; his stepson, Christopher S. Patterson, of Vandergrift; a granddaughter, Amber N. Smith; a brother, Marion C. Smith Jr., of Oak Harbour, Wash.; two sisters, Ruth E. Smith, of Wheeling, W.Va., and Marian D. Collier (Larry), of Silver Springs, Md.; two sisters-in-law, Joann "Toot" Baker, of Lower Burrell, and Sandy Smith, of Rainier, Wash.; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat, Brody. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel D. Smith; an infant sister, Baby Smith; and a brother-in-law, Don Smith. Friends will be welcomed by his family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051, followed at 7 p.m. with military rites conducted at the funeral home by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard. Private interment will be held at Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell. All visitors are asked to respectfully follow current state guidelines concerning pandemic measures of required face coverings, social distancing and gathering restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William's name to the charity of the donor's choice
. Condolences to the Smith family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com
