William D. Tackett


William D. Tackett


1933 - 03
William D. Tackett Obituary
William Dean Tackett, 85, of Allegheny Township, died Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. He was born March 31, 1933, in Saylersville, Ky., to the late Captain and Alta Williams Tackett, and had lived in the local area since 1966. A Korean War veteran of the Army, he was an engineer for ALCOA and received many patents. He had worked in developing code scanners and wind turbines, among other inventions. William was a member of the VFW and American Legion and enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He is survived by his children: Carol Jo (Richard) Whitlinger, of Bell Township, Perry D. Tackett, with whom he made his home, and Teresa A. (Ed) Troup, of Kiski Township; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and his sister, Viola Howard, of Cleveland.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, Lower Burrell. Military honors will be conducted by the Army.
www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019
