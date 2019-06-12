William E. Cenk, 87, of Indiana Township, died Monday, June 10, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born Aug. 22, 1931, in Verona, to the late John and Mary J. (Kirn) Cenk Jr. Bill grew up in Oakmont, graduating from Oakmont High School in 1949. He served his country during the Korean War in the Army. He worked in the construction industry as a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 12. He was a member of Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, Russellton, and the Knights of Columbus, John F. Kennedy Council No. 5501. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping, and especially enjoyed spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Dorothy R. (Ayres) Cenk; sons, William E. Cenk Jr., of O'Hara Township, David A. (Susan) Cenk, of El Paso, Texas, Robert G. (Kirstin) Cenk, of Franklin Park, and Donald R. Cenk, of Richland Township; grandchildren, William E. III, David J., Cheyenne L., Shane S., Leila J., Maksim S. and Ellis A. Cenk; sisters, Mary (Yanicko) (John) Uriah, of West Deer, and Amelia J. (Sobor) (Edgar) Capp, of Harrisburg; and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Ryan M. Cenk; sisters, Joanne (Zelahy) Janoski and Eileen Cenk; and his brother, John Cenk III.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer, where parting prayers will be conducted at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 13, with a Catholic funeral Mass following at 9:30 a.m., in Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, Russellton, with the Rev. James P. Holland officiating. He will be laid to rest in Mt. Royal Cemetery, Shaler Township.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Knights of Columbus John F. Kennedy Council, P.O. Box 244, Russellton, PA 15076.