William E. Crooks, 79, of Hyde Park, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, in QLS-West Haven Manor, Washington Township. Born April 13, 1940, in Apollo, he was a son of the late Kenneth Crooks and Mary E. (McDermott) Mingino. William lived in the Alle-Kiski area all of his life, and worked as a welder for the former Alon Processing Inc. in Tarentum, last working in 1969. He enjoyed hunting and going to the family camp in New Bethlehem. William was a skilled woodworker and liked creating a variety of wood based items. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Ricky Crooks; sisters, Joanne Bills, Betty Watkins, Marion Miller, Gloria Crooks, Dorothy Crooks and Wenona G. "Nonie" Rowe; and a brother, Kenny Crooks. William is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Leona E. (Ament) Crooks; sons, Charles J. (Jane) Crooks, of Sarver, Mark G. (Tammy) Crooks, of Apollo, and William E. (Ann) Crooks Jr., of Vandergrift; grandchildren, Jesse, Jericka, Sarah, Joshua and James; great-grandchildren, Nathaniel, Ryleigh, Olivia, Calvin, Camden (and one on the way!); sister, Pearl Lyscas, of Michigan; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the celebration of life tribute service at noon Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in the Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 300 Market St., Leechburg. Private interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, at the convenience of the family.

