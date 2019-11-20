Home

William "Bill" E. Hartman, 83, of Kingwood, Texas, passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, with his loving wife, Gail, at his side. Bill went to be with the Lord after a struggle with cancer. Originally from Natrona Heights, Bill graduated from Har-Brack High School and attended the University of Pittsburgh. He worked at Gulf Research in Harmarville, and then with Chevron in Kingwood for more than 40 years before retiring . Bill was a member of Kingwood Christian Church. He was a super Steelers fan and enjoyed gardening, photography and traveling. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Gail Adams Hartman; son, William E. (Denise) Hartman Jr., of Pittsburgh; daughter, Shelly (Jeff) Malcolm, of Jacksonville, Fla.; son, Terrence A. (Jan) Hartman, of Conroe, Texas; and 10 grandchildren, Elizabeth Sophia and William E. Hartman III, of Pittsburgh, Zachary (Laura), Benjamin (Rachael) and Alexander Davis and Ashley and Katie Malcolm, of Jacksonville, Fla., James and Brandon Hartman and Jackie (Shane) Brink, of Kingwood, Texas. Bill is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Ava, Harper and Emily Davis, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Gwenivere Brink, of Kingwood, Texas; his sister-in-law, Beverly Killeen, of Pittsburgh; nephew, John (Robin) Forbes, of Columbus, Ohio; and niece, Jane (John) Walsh, of Pittsburgh.
Friends were received Friday, Nov. 15, at KINGWOOD FUNERAL HOME, 22800 Highway 59 North, Kingwood, Texas. A memorial service was held Saturday, Nov. 16, at Kingwood Christian Church, 3910 West Lake Houston Parkway, Kingwood, with a reception following the service.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2019
