William E. Hutchens, 57, formerly of Tarentum, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at his home. He was born Feb. 25, 1962, in Natrona Heights, to the late Arthur O. and Harriet Gamble Hutchens. Bill worked for Local 66 Teamsters, Pittsburgh. He was a member of the 7th Street Sportsman Club in New Kensington. Bill enjoyed hunting and fishing, and for more than 20 years was a youth football coach for the Highlands Hornets and the R. Ken youth football organizations. Bill is survived by his wife of 32 years, Loni Burkett Hutchens, of Tarentum; his son, John A. Hutchens, of Tarentum; brothers, Robert and David Hutchens, of San Bernardino, Calif.; sister, Kerry Hutchens Shoop, of New Kensington; nieces, Kaylyn Gilligan, Megan Hutchens and Jessica Hutchens; nephews, Brandon Hutchens and Chandler Shoop; and by his companion, Kristen Ash Lifton.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where funeral ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m. Monday. Officiating will be the Rev. Bob Henry. Burial will be private.

Contributions in memory of Bill may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary