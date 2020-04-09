|
William E. "Bill" Kepple, 93, of Allegheny Township, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. Born Aug. 12, 1926, in Allegheny Township, he was the son of the late Earl Kepple and Lillian (Buhl) Kepple. Bill served in the Navy in World War II. He served on several supply ships during the war including one on D-Day off the coast of Normandy. After the war, Bill worked at the Hyde Park Foundry for 30 years and on the family farm. He was an active member of the Pittsburgh Shrine Horse Patrol, the Leechburg Masons and the First Lutheran Church of Leechburg. He served on the board at the First Leechburg Bank and the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. During his life, he was an avid gun collector and competed in trap shooting and long-distance target shooting, and won many awards in the sport. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a sister, Lena (Kepple) Shaner; brother, Samuel Kepple; sister, Anna Gertrude (Kepple) Nichols; and grandsons, Aaron Sinka and Jason Sinka. He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Betty (Ashbaugh) Kepple, of Allegheny Township; son, Larry (Jane) Kepple, of Bellevue, Iowa; daughter, Linda (Rick) Sinka, of Leechburg; grandchildren, Deborah (Chris) Kepple-Mamros, of LeClaire, Iowa, and Matthew (Krissy) Kepple, of Ashbury, Iowa; and great-granddaughter Alexandria Mamros, of LeClaire, Iowa. At Bill's request, all services are private, and have been entrusted to the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, Leechburg. A private family service will be held at a later date with burial at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Leechburg. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.