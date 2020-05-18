William E. McKrell Jr., 59, of Natrona, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving wife, children and grandchildren, after a long battle with lung cancer. He was born Jan. 7, 1961, in Natrona Heights to William E. and Catherine (Callen) McKrell Sr., of Fawn Township. Bill was a 1978 graduate of Highlands High School. He worked for Wilson Restoration as a bricklayer for Union Local #9. Pittsburgh. Bill was a member of Pleasant Unity Presbyterian Church in Fawn Township. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, his Dodge truck, and especially spending time with his grandchildren, family and friends. In addition to his parents, Bill is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Billy Jo (Burford) McKrell; children, Ashley (McKrell) Johns (Pete Dott), of Natrona, Katie McKrell, of Natrona, and William E. McKrell III (Rachael), of Natrona; grandchildren, Johnathan, Kaedyn, Julianna, William IV, Kenleigh and Blake; brother, Douglas R. McKrell, of Natrona; sister, Tina Marie (Phillip) Nevin, of Apollo; mother-in-law, Luella Cousins, of Natrona; father-in-law, Robert W. Burford Sr., of Natrona; and by numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Clarence and Violet Callen; paternal grandparents, John and Ruth McKrell; and by his sister-in-law, Carol Negley. Due to the current health concerns and recommendations, services and burial for Bill will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 18, 2020.