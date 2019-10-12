|
William E. "Willy" Rautenstrauch, 23, of Lower Burrell, formerly of Kiski, passed in peace Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born Nov. 23, 1995, in New Kensington, to William H. and Kimberley (Ron) Cramer. He was the devoted father of Levi James Rautenstrauch; beloved fiance of Brenda Berbigler; loving brother of Brittany Sprouse, Christian Cramer and Demtrius Cramer; and uncle to three nieces and two nephews. Willy was blessed to have four amazing grandmothers, Linda Anderson, Bridget Rautenstrauch, Debra Sanders and Myrtle Cramer; and his loving South Carolina grandparents, Bloom and Jan Leasure. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Keith Rautenstrauch. Willy was an avid gamer, collector of FunKo Pops, and loved anything animated, but most of all, he was a loyal friend and remarkable father.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100. Additional viewing will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home, until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m. Gene Leasure will be officiating; the burial will be private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 12, 2019