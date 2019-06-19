William Francis "Bill" Choltko passed away peacefully Friday, June 14, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nev., at the age of 94. Bill, the youngest child of Gregor and Catherine Choltko, was born Feb. 13, 1925, in Smith, Pa. Bill was a 1943 graduate of Arnold High School, where he excelled in basketball. Bill was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps as Private 1st Class in October, 1945. Bill worked in the casino industry in Las Vegas (Riviera and Dunes Hotels), until 1978, when he moved to Atlantic City to help open Resorts International. Later, Bill managed Hamilton Trails Country Club in Egg Harbor, N.J., until his retirement in 1990, when he moved to his hometown of Arnold. Bill was an avid golfer throughout his life, well known at many Western PA golf courses. Bill was also co-owner of Four Seasons Theatre, in Lower Burrell, from 1976-1979. He was an active member of All Saints Catholic Church and later Mt. St. Peter's Catholic Church. His final days were spent with his nieces and nephew and their families in Las Vegas, Nev., where he passed peacefully.

Services are private. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary