William F. "Bill" Davis Jr., 69, of Natrona Heights, went to be with his Lord in Heaven on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at his home. He was born April 27, 1949, in Natrona Heights to the late William and Marcella Simon Davis Sr. Bill was a 1967 graduate of Har-Brack High School. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the Army. Bill retired from Allegheny Ludlum Steel in Brackenridge, where he worked as a pipefitter. He was a member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport and the American Legion Post 48 in Natrona. Bill enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing, his trips to the casino, and especially his family and grandchildren. Bill was a compassionate and caring person who touched many hearts. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Patricia Seitam Davis; son, John (Amanda) Contrael, of Creighton; grandchildren, Nicholas and Samantha Contrael; stepfather, Thomas Adams, of Harwick; siblings, Sharon Davis, of Charleston, S.C., Kathy (Jack) Lorish, of Verona, Melanie (Pete) Bonaroti, of Verona, and Jeff (Nancy) Davis, of Natrona Heights; and by several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a parting prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Mary, Mother of God Church with his pastor, the Rev. Ronald Maquinana, as celebrant. Burial with full military honors accorded by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Freeport.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Bill may be made to Catholic Charities, 212 Ninth St., Pittsburgh, PA 15222. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2019