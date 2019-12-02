Home

William F. Mills


1929 - 05
William F. Mills Obituary
William F. Mills, 90, of Buffalo Township, died peacefully Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, surrounded by his family at Concordia of Cabot. Bill was born May 21, 1929, in Tarentum, son of the late William C. and Helen M. (Behning) Mills. Bill graduated from Har-Brack High School class of 1947. He was a veteran, serving in the Army. He worked as an office manager at Allegheny Ludlum, Brackenridge for 40 years before retiring. Bill was a member for 40 years of the North Street Christian Church, Butler. He enjoyed golfing, playing the organ, bowling, going to the casino and spending time at his camp in Piney Meadows. He especially enjoyed the holidays with family members and playing games after dinner. He volunteered at Allegheny Valley Hospital and Freeport Meals on Wheels. Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 67 years, Marjorie A. (McGinnis) Mills; his daughter, Peggy (Dale) Ringer, of Natrona Heights; two grandchildren, Kristen and Mathew Bellay; two brothers, Glenn R. (Rose) Mills, of Natrona Heights, and Jerry L. (Sharon) Mills of Richmond, N.H.; a brother-in-law, Richard (Audrey) McGinnis; and a sister-in-law, Myrna Venus. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Gregg Mills; a daughter, Jeannie Bellay; and a brother, Richard C. Mills.
Family and friends are invited from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, to the ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065 (724-224-7730), where services will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Jake Klutinoty officiating. Burial will be private.
For online condolences and more information, please visit us at www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Memorial contributions can be made to Freeport Meals on Wheels, 211 Fourth St., Freeport, PA 16229.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2019
