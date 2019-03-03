William G. Campbell, 91, of Saxonburg, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Butler Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Born Aug. 21, 1927, in Rural Valley, Pa., he was the son of Arthur Glenn Campbell and Ruth Rearick Merrell. He was an Army veteran of World War II, serving stateside as a military police pilot. Bill was the owner and operator of Campbell Plastering, which he started in 1948. Bill was a well-known plasterer in the quad county area. He was a lifelong active member of Clinton Presbyterian Church. He was a member of the Sarver Men's Choir and loved singing. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, bowling and spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Surviving are son, William G. (Alice) Campbell II, of Saxonburg; daughters, Mary Kay Campbell, of Burdette, N.Y., Jeanne Cehula, of Renfrew, Joy (Mike) Krchelich, of Saxonburg, and Marcia (Mike) Wright, of East Brady; 14 grandchildren, Tonya, Michael and Thomas Krchelich, Jamie and Chad Krumpe, Cortnee Keene, Jena Garvin, Thane Cehula, Jacob Durand, Marta Eva, Ashleigh Koslow, Becky Kosinski, Laura Sanders and Jessica Hollenberger; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brothers, James Merrell, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and John Merrell, of Rochester, Pa.; and a son, Larry MacQuown, of Lexington, Ky. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Campbell, who passed away Jan. 9, 2013; brothers, Melvin Campbell and Vern Merrell; sisters, Thelma Mauk and Joanne Ferguson; uncle, Henry Rearick; and his grandparents, Elcora Wagner Rearick and Park Rearick.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Kelley Angleberger officiating. Interment will follow in Clinton Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Clinton Presbyterian Church. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary