Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 335-1234
Resources
More Obituaries for William Akins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William H. Akins Jr.


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William H. Akins Jr. Obituary
William H. Akins Jr., 82, of New Kensington, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019. He was born Feb. 12, 1937, in New Kensington, to the late William H. Sr. and Angela Kandziolka Akins. William was a 1955 graduate of Springdale High school and served in the Navy. He enjoyed painting and listening to his extensive vinyl collection. Survivors include his wife of more than 45 years, Vivian Akins; son, Ethan Akins; daughter, Angela Akins; and brother, Ronn (Rita) Akins. His sister, Louise Marlowe, preceded him in death.
As per William's requests, there will be no services. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD. was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now