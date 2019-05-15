|
William H. Akins Jr., 82, of New Kensington, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019. He was born Feb. 12, 1937, in New Kensington, to the late William H. Sr. and Angela Kandziolka Akins. William was a 1955 graduate of Springdale High school and served in the Navy. He enjoyed painting and listening to his extensive vinyl collection. Survivors include his wife of more than 45 years, Vivian Akins; son, Ethan Akins; daughter, Angela Akins; and brother, Ronn (Rita) Akins. His sister, Louise Marlowe, preceded him in death.
As per William's requests, there will be no services. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD. was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 15, 2019