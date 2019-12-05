|
William H. "Bill" Hollis, 66, of Kiski Township, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family and dear friends. Born April 4, 1953, in Tarentum, he was a son of Mary (Cocco) Hollis, of Apollo, and the late Robert W. Hollis. Bill was a 1972 graduate of Apollo Area High School and worked a variety of positions for Allegheny Ludlum at the Bagdad, West Leechburg and Vandergrift plants, employed for 32 years before his retirement in April of 2005. He was a member of the Hutch and Bunner Flint Locker Association in Bell Township, the Slovak clubs in Parks Township and East Vandergrift, the American Legion Post No. 114 in Vandergrift, and the Marionville Rod and Gun Club. He loved the outdoors, including hunting, fishing, and camping in Sigel and Munderf. Bill also liked working on cars but most loved spending time with his family and hanging out with his buddies who were like brothers to him. In addition to his father Robert, Bill was preceded in death by his father- and mother-in-law, Raymond and Miriam Cashdollar; and his brother-in-law, Barry Cashdollar. In addition to his mother, Bill is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Rae Ann (Cashdollar) Hollis; daughter, Jessica M. Dudek, of Apollo; son, Bill R. (Kristi) Hollis, of Kiski Township; grandchildren, Jonothan Shelkey, Matthew Rametta, and Breanna and Brayden Hollis; step-granddaughter, Shannon Dudek; brother, Harry (Judy Keener) Hollis, of Apollo; sister, Ann (Paul) Waldenville, of Apollo; niece, Tara Hollis, of Florida; nephews, Chris (Heather) Hollis, of Florida, and Zachary Cromlish, of East Vandergrift; great-nieces and -nephews; and last but not least, his beloved dog, Gypsy Rose.
Friends will be received from 3 p.m. until the hour of service at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo, with Pastor Peggy Hooks officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's name to the Roaring Run Watershed Association, P.O. Box 333, Apollo, PA 15613. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 5, 2019