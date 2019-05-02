Home

Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
William H. Mayer


William H. Mayer Obituary
William H. Mayer, 71, of Sarver, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at his home. Born May 13, 1947, in Mars, Pa., he was the son of George and Ruth Mayer. Bill served in the Army. He worked in quality control for Oberg Industries. He was a member of Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church, where he had served as an elder and started the videotaping of services. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his family. Surviving are wife, Susan (Murphy) Mayer, whom he married April 13, 1984; his son, Chuck (Sandy) Jimmo, of Somerset; his daughter, Becky Rodgers, of Butler; six grandchildren, Shane (Tiffany) Jimmo, Jacob Rodgers, Angel Rodgers, Alyssa (Bobby) Boyer, Robert Strelko and Shawn Rodgers; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Samuel Mayer.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lighthouse Foundation Food Pantry, 116 Browns Hill Road, Valencia, PA 16059.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 2, 2019
