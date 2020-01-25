Home

Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
1:30 PM
First United Presbyterian Church
Tarentum, PA
William H. Schrecongost


1938 - 2020
William H. Schrecongost, 81, of Natrona Heights, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. He was born July 10, 1938, in Indiana, Pa., to the late Harry R. and Bertha L. (Pierce) Schrecongost. He was raised in Frazer Township and graduated from East Deer High School in 1956. Bill managed a farm for Walt Gillespie while in school, and then went on to major in music at IUP. In 1958, he joined the Army for three years and was stationed in Germany. He then had a career in the finance industry, and also had a construction business. In 1998, he became the proud owner of the Allegheny Lumber and Supply Co. in Tarentum with his family. Bill was known in the industry for his knowledge, hard work, and eagerness to help everyone he could. Bill was a 53-year mason and past master of the Freeport Lodge No. 239. He was also a 32nd degree mason out of the New Castle Consistory. He was also a member of Natrona Heights Presbyterian Church. He was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and shooting with his son. He loved working and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara R. (Kozluk) Schrecongost; and children, Kelly (Lawrence) Krchnavy, of Brackenridge, Dawn (fiance Carl Solida) Schrecongost, of Sarver, and William (Shery Graczyk) Schrecongost, of Sarver; and his six wonderful grandchildren, Cory (Josh Sasfai) Krchnavy, Michael and Evan Gasbarro, Alexis, Kira and Kasey Schrecongost. Also surviving are his sister, Audrie Riddle, of Natrona Heights; sister-in-law, Donna Carson, of Harwick; and brother-in-law, Paul (Jackie Staaf) Kozluk, of Arizona. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles R. Schrecongost; and brother-in-law, Charles E. Riddle.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E, 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, and from noon to 1 p.m. Monday. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. in First United Presbyterian Church, Tarentum, with the Rev. Philip A. Beck officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights, with military honors.
We would like to thank Mimi, Larry, Cindy, Georgett and "D" and the AVH Hospice ladies for Bill's wonderful care. The family suggests contributions to Harrison Township Meals on Wheels or Calhouet Center for Comprehensive Parkinson's Care, 575 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue, PA 15202. Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 25, 2020
