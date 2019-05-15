William Hajdukiewicz, 89, of Tallahassee, Fla., died Tuesday, May 7, 2019. He was born July 5, 1929, in Freeport, to Bronislaw and Genevieve Hajdukiewicz. A graduate of Clarion University, Clarion, Pa., and Mississippi State University, Starkville, Miss., he married his beautiful bride, Jane Gromo, on June 14, 1958, in Pittsburgh. William retired from a long career in education in the public schools of Miami-Dade County, Fla., and was an esteemed member of the Science and Mathematics Faculty at Miami-Dade University for 36 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Jane; and his two sons, Mark (Marcy) Hajdukiewicz and Richard (Cloris) Hajdukiewicz; along with three grandchildren, Logan, Nia, and Olivia Hajdukiewicz, all of Tallahassee, Fla.; brother, Leo (Arleen) Hajdukiewicz, of Monroeville; sister, Wanda Patla, of Jeannette; and sister-in-law, Joan Hajdukiewicz, of Freeport. William was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Anthony Hajdukiewicz; and brother-in-law, Paul Patla.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 4665 Thomasville Road, Tallahassee, with inurnment to follow at 2:30 pm. in Tallahassee National Cemetery, 5015 Apalachee Parkway. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 15, 2019