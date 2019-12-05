Home

Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
William J. Anselmo Obituary
William J. Anselmo, 82, of West Leechburg, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness. Bill was born in Hyde Park, a son of the late Josephine and Morris Anselmo. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Jimmy and Dominick. He is survived by his three children; and two grandchildren.
Friends will be welcomed by his family from 10 a.m. until the time of a blessing service at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051, with the Rev. James H. Loew, O.S.B. officiating. Private interment will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery.
Condolences to the Anselmo family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 5, 2019
