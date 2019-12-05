|
William J. Anselmo, 82, of West Leechburg, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness. Bill was born in Hyde Park, a son of the late Josephine and Morris Anselmo. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Jimmy and Dominick. He is survived by his three children; and two grandchildren.
Friends will be welcomed by his family from 10 a.m. until the time of a blessing service at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051, with the Rev. James H. Loew, O.S.B. officiating. Private interment will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 5, 2019