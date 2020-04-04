|
William J. "Bill" Coutch, 73, of Leechburg, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Quality Life Services - Apollo. A son of the late Frank Coutch and Nellie (Nolf) Coutch, he was born Feb. 9, 1947, in Armstrong County. Bill was employed by Noel Ford in Kittanning as an auto mechanic for over 25 years before retiring in 2009. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Leechburg and a lifetime member of the Kelly Station Sportsman Club. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing poker and riding his motorcycle. Survivors include two sons, Jared W. Coutch (Kim Salsgiver), of Apollo, William J. Coutch II (Lisa), of Hot Springs, Ark.; two daughters, Carrie J. Woomer (Bill), of Leechburg, and Lisa Marie Clowes (Frank), of Lower Burrell; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Frank Coutch, of Gilpin Township, and Bob Coutch, of Apollo; and friend and companion, Nancy Gasbarro, of Leechburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Joyce (Beighley) Coutch, in June 2003. The CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051, is assisting the Coutch family with all private funeral arrangements, including entombment at Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell. Condolences to the Coutch family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.