Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Hanka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Hanka Jr.


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. Hanka Jr. Obituary
William J. Hanka Jr., 78, of Port Richey, Fla., formerly of Lower Burrell, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Bayonet Point Hospital, Hudson, Fla. He was born March 22, 1942, in New Kensington. Bill was employed for many years as a regional sales manager for Olympic Stain and Masterchem Industries. Bill was a diehard Steelers fan and enjoyed spending many summers at Moraine Camplands. He also enjoyed listening to many different types of music. He was a 1960 graduate of New Kensington High School and attended Washington and Jefferson College. Bill was a wonderful husband and loving father. He was preceded in death by his father, Wiliam J. Hanka Sr., and mother, Lucille (Castellino) Hanka. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Peggy (Humeniuk) Hanka; daughter, Lisa Sarniak (Michael); son, Bill Hanka (Beth and son Eddie Hanka); brother, Dennis Hanka (Ann); sister, Esther Gourley; and three grandchildren. All services were private.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -