William J. Hilty, 78, of Ford City, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in his residence. A son of the late Ralph T. Hilty and Bertha Mae (Smail) Hilty, he was born Dec. 26, 1940, in Parks Township. William had been employed as a bundler with Allegheny Ludlum in West Leechburg and Vandergrift for 30 years before retirement. He was a member of St. Michael's Lutheran Church (Brick Church) in Burrell Township. William enjoyed making maple syrup and wine, smoking meats, playing cards and traveling (especially going to camp and Benezette to see the elk). He was a member of the Dry Hollow Hunting Camp and a lifetime member of the Keystone Elk Country Alliance. Survivors include his son, David Hilty (Kristine), of Ford City; his daughter, Sharon Rutherford, of Hartselle, Ala.; five grandchildren, Sasha Favor (Kory), Patrick Curry, Katrina Messinger, Leah Tatsak (Adam) and Evan Hilty (fiancee Emily); a brother, George T. Hilty (Evelyn), of Ford City; three sisters, Maxine Cooper, of Michigan, Ruth Montgomery (Bill), of Ford City, and Rose Debnar (Emil), of Kittanning; and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Alice K. (Knell) Hilty, in November 2015; and three brothers, Wayne, Ronald and Ralph Hilty Jr.
Friends will be welcomed by his family from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg (724-842-1051). Additional visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 2244 Garretts Run Road, Ford City, immediately followed by funeral ceremonies with Pastor Barbara Love officiating. Interment will follow at Brick Church Lutheran Cemetery in Burrell Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations in William's name may be made to the Keystone Elk Country Alliance, 134 Homestead Drive, P.O. Box 315, Benezette, PA 15821. Condolences to the Hilty family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
