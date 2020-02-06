|
|
William "Reds" John Hodgson Jr. passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at The Crossings Assisted Living Home in League City, Texas, at the age of 90. He was born Aug. 4, 1929, in Chester, Pa., to Ellen McGlynn Hodgson and William John Hodgson Sr. He graduated from Chester High School in 1947. Afterward, he served in the Merchant Marines for two years, followed by five years in the Navy, training on the battleship USS Missouri and aircraft carrier USS Kearsarge. He then served as a Draftsman Petty Officer 2nd Class at the Philadelphia Naval Receiving Center and later at Naval Amphibious Base?Little Creek at Virginia Beach, Va. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he earned a B.S. degree in mechanical engineering from Penn State University. He began his career at American Viscose, then started a decades-long career with the Enjay Co., which was later renamed Exxon Chemical. In this role, he developed many new plastic technologies, and was awarded 15 U.S., French and Canadian patents in the field of plastic extrusion and forming and served as an engineering and plant manager at locations in Minersville, Pa., Lake Zurich, Ill., and Baytown, Texas. He was a devoted husband to his wife of more than 40 years, Dorothy Susan Malick, the love of his life. A great lover of life, Reds was an avid golfer who played every chance he got with many close friends. He traveled the world and encouraged his family to do the same. One of his greatest joys was preparing large delicious meals for his family and many friends. Reds was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; and by his brothers, John Hodgson and Richard Hodgson. He is survived by his sisters, Eileen Caba, of Santa Barbara, Calif., and Sister Anne Hodgson, of Owen Mills, Md.; daughter, Corinne (Robert) Semaan, of Stafford, Texas; son, William (Karen) Hodgson, of Magnolia, Texas; daughters, Anne (Stephen Hester) Hodgson, of Houston, Texas; Mary (James) Geiger, of Schuylkill Haven, Pa.; daughter, Susan (Franky) Hodgson-Dauw, of Overijse, Belgium; Judith Hodgson, of Irwin; and son, Edward Hodgson, of Big Canoe, Ga. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Robert Semaan, Sarah (Geiger) Fees, James Geiger, William Geiger, Laura Hester, Raven Hodgson, Nicholas Dauw and Christopher Dauw; great-granddaughter, Abigail Fees; and many nieces and nephews. A service was held Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the EARTHMAN FUNERAL HOME at 3919 Garth Road, Baytown, TX.