William Joseph Schurer, 64, of Saxonburg, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh. Born Sept. 26, 1954, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of George Schurer and Irene Thuer Schurer. He was a graduate of Deer Lakes High School. Bill went on to serve in the Navy for 12 years as an E6. Bill had his own residential construction company and then went on to work commercial construction. He retired from Rycon Construction in August 2016. He was a member of the Butler American Legion No. 117 and the French and Belgium Club in Butler. Bill enjoyed fostering dogs with Paws Across Pittsburgh, watching football, collecting Lionel trains, mowing grass and spending time with his family. Surviving are wife, LuAnn Holsing, who he married Dec. 24, 1991; his mother, Irene Schurer, of Cheswick; daughter, Jessica (Tim) Schurer, of Butler; son, William J. Schurer Jr., of Middlesex; granddaughter, Amanda (David) Schurer Mitzel, of North Hills; grandson, Tyler Butler, of Butler; great-granddaughter, Alexa Mitzel; and siblings, George Schurer Jr., of Gibsonia, Claire Dockman, of West Deer, and Donald Schurer, of Butler. He was preceded in death by father, George Schurer.
At Bill's request, there will be no visitation or services. FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial donations may be to any local animal rescue in Bill's memory. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019