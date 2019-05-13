William Joseph Wanamaker, 49, of Springdale, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in his sleep. Bill was born Jan. 16, 1970, to Rene and Joann (Fortuna) Wanamaker. He was a 1988 graduate of Springdale High School and Forbes Road Vo-Tech School. Later he attended Penn State New Kensington for engineering. Growing up, Bill was a volunteer for Springdale Township VFD. Throughout his life, he was a member of Springdale and several other area Sportsman's Clubs. Bill enjoyed shooting and participated in shooting competitions at every level. He is survived by his mother, Joann, of Springdale; sister, Michele (Tim) Keller, of Cochranton; nephews, Zachary (Samantha), Shane (Sydney) and William Keller; niece, Emily Jane Keller; and several loving cousins, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his father, Rene; uncle, William A. Wanamaker; and both his paternal and maternal grandparents.

There will be no viewing or services per his request. Professional services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.

Cards of sympathy and condolences may be sent to: Joann Wanamaker, 524 Rosslyn Ave., Springdale, PA 15144. www.thomasmsmithfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 13, 2019