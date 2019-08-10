|
William Lyle Coleman Jr, 85, of Saltsburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside, in Pittsburgh. He was born Wednesday, March 28, 1934, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late William L. and Dorothy Young Coleman Sr. William graduated from Vandergrift High School in 1952 and received his bachelor's degree from Westminster College in 1961. Before his retirement, he was employed by the Pittsburgh Certified Public Accountants (Bachrach, Sanderbeck and Co.) from 1960-1964, and retired by Babcock and Wilcox in 1992. He was an Army veteran. He was a member of the Vandergrift Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder. He was a member of the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the American Legion, treasurer of the Vandergrift Cemetery Association, Good Sam (camping) Club, the National Rifle Association, an EMT for the Avonmore Lifesavers and the Upper Kiski Valley Medical and Health Authority. He enjoyed camping and learning about Civil War history. He is survived by his son, William L. Coleman III and his wife, Daryl; a grandson, William L. Coleman IV; his brothers, Jack H. Coleman and his wife, Louise, and David Y. Coleman and his wife, Nancy; a sister, Nancy J. Bryson and her husband, Dan; sister-in-law, Jean Lynch; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, B. Jane Stoops Coleman.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in the Vandergrift Presbyterian Church, 195 Washington Ave., Vandergrift, PA 15690. The Rev. F. Neal Galley will officiate. All funeral arrangements were entrusted to the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME, 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo, PA 15673.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 10, 2019