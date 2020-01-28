Home

Cunningham Funeral Home - Mercer
144 South Pitt Street
Mercer, PA 16137
(724) 662-2720
William McDevitt
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Visitation
144 South Pitt Street
Mercer, PA 16137
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Funeral service
144 South Pitt Street
Mercer, PA 16137
William L. McDevitt Obituary
William L. McDevitt, 98, formerly from the Apollo area, passed away at Countryside Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at 6:43 a.m. He was born in North Apollo, Dec. 1, 1921, to Clyde and Esther Anderson McDevitt. Bill married Louise M. Miller (died June 8, 2010) on Aug. 15, 1947. Together they had two daughters, Karen and her husband, Dr. William P. Crooks, in Mercer, and Susan and her husband, Rick Anderson, in York. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Nathan (Andrea) Crooks, in Mercer; Aaron (Jennifer) Crooks, in Columbus, Ohio; Jill (Chris) Buhler, in York, Pa.; and Lauren (Gabe) Bishard, in York, as well as nine great-grandchildren. Bill was an Army veteran in World War II. He was a member of Union Presbyterian Church in Murrysville. Bill retired in 1983 from US Steel after 43 years of service. His parents, wife, Louise M. McDevitt, and two sisters, Gladys Henry and Betty Henry, preceded him in death.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at CUNNINGHAM FUNERAL HOME INC., 144 S. Pitt St., Mercer, PA 16137, with Dr. William P. Crooks, son-in-law of the deceased, officiating. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral service Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment will be at Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, Westmoreland County.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 28, 2020
