William Lawson Miller, 93, formerly of Forest Hills and Apollo, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Myrtle Jean (Jones) Miller; loving father of William E. (Chris), Gary L. (Cindy) and David M. (Jean) Miller; grandfather of 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, one late great-grandson and two great-great-grandchildren; brother of Charles (Lois), Ronald (Valerie) and the late Elmer, John and Elaine; also survived by nieces and nephews. Lawson proudly served in the Navy during World War II, enlisting at the age of 16 and landing on Omaha Beach on D-Day at the age of 17, and was honorably discharged in 1946. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at MAURICE L. KNEE LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Road (across from S and T Bank), Plum, PA 15239, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Interment with military funeral honors will follow in Riverview Memorial Park.