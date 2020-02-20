Home

Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
412-798-9740
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM

William L. Miller

William L. Miller Obituary
William Lawson Miller, 93, formerly of Forest Hills and Apollo, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Myrtle Jean (Jones) Miller; loving father of William E. (Chris), Gary L. (Cindy) and David M. (Jean) Miller; grandfather of 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, one late great-grandson and two great-great-grandchildren; brother of Charles (Lois), Ronald (Valerie) and the late Elmer, John and Elaine; also survived by nieces and nephews. Lawson proudly served in the Navy during World War II, enlisting at the age of 16 and landing on Omaha Beach on D-Day at the age of 17, and was honorably discharged in 1946. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at MAURICE L. KNEE LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Road (across from S and T Bank), Plum, PA 15239, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Interment with military funeral honors will follow in Riverview Memorial Park.
