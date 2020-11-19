William L. "Coyote" Myers, 62, of Arnold, passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. He was born Dec. 26, 1957, in Natrona Heights, to John Jr. and Loretta (Olar) Myers. Bill served in the Army. He loved to ride his Harley and be on the open road. He is survived by his daughter, Desiree Myers (Flenory); son, William Myers Jr.; five grandchildren; siblings, Brenda (Scott Madine) Kestner, John Myers III, Beverly Myers and Julieanne (Mark Gibson) Hoffman; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother in infancy, Bruce Myers; sister, Tina Pelino; nephew, Dominick Pelino; and niece, Stephanie (Hoffman) Potts. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the PLMS Club, 600 Constitution Blvd., New Kensington. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington was entrusted with the arrangements. rossgwalker.com
