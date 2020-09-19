William M. Andrevich, 64, of Fawn Township, passed away at home, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. He was born Oct. 25, 1955, in Harrison Township, to the late William C. and Patricia A. (McCoy) Andrevich. William lived most of his life in Fawn Township and was an operation engineer for Waste Management. He was of the Catholic faith and a graduate of Highlands High School. William was a member of Operating Engineers local 66 and enjoyed working on cars. Survivors include his daughters, Elizabeth A. Andrevich, of Sarver, and Sara A. Andrevich, of Cheswick. Also surviving are his siblings, Thomas C. Andrevich, of Fawn Township, and Maryann (David) Lehman, of Naples, Fla.; and his faithful friend, Captain. All services and burial for William will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Visit dusterfh.com
.