1/1
William M. Andrevich
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William M. Andrevich, 64, of Fawn Township, passed away at home, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. He was born Oct. 25, 1955, in Harrison Township, to the late William C. and Patricia A. (McCoy) Andrevich. William lived most of his life in Fawn Township and was an operation engineer for Waste Management. He was of the Catholic faith and a graduate of Highlands High School. William was a member of Operating Engineers local 66 and enjoyed working on cars. Survivors include his daughters, Elizabeth A. Andrevich, of Sarver, and Sara A. Andrevich, of Cheswick. Also surviving are his siblings, Thomas C. Andrevich, of Fawn Township, and Maryann (David) Lehman, of Naples, Fla.; and his faithful friend, Captain. All services and burial for William will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Visit dusterfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duster Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved