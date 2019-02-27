William M. "Bill" Hughan, 68, of Valencia, Middlesex Township, passed away Saturday morning, Feb. 23, 2019, at his home. Born Dec. 10, 1950, in New Kensington, he was the son of the late Paul and Eula McCutcheon Hughan. Bill had been a steelworker at Allegheny Ludlum Steel in Vandergrift. He was a member of King's Coffee Club, enjoying coffee with his friends, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, RV camping and traveling. Surviving are his wife, Leslie Potts Hughan, who he married June 17, 1995; a son, William Hughan Jr., of Little Rock, Ark.; a daughter, Angie Scott, of Little Rock, Ark.; three stepsons, Eric Yeager (Holly), of Russelton, Thomas Yeager (Kristen), of Tarentum, and Gregory Yeager (Kate), of Slippery Rock; a stepdaughter, Kristie Yeager, of Fort Collins, Colo.; his grandchildren, Tyler, Logan, Owen, Paiton, Colby, Alana, Kasey, Breanna, James and Amber; three brothers, Randall Hughan (Susan), Paul Hughan (Doris) and Jeffrey Hughan (Susan), all of Leechburg; and many nieces and nephews.

Services and burial in Glade Run Cemetery in Middlesex Township are private. Arrangements are under the direction of the McDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019