Home

POWERED BY

Services
R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1000 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
724-335-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for William Wolfe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William N. Wolfe Jr.


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William N. Wolfe Jr. Obituary
William N. "Bill" Wolfe Jr., 62, of New Kensington, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Feb.13, 2020. He was born June 27, 1957, in New Kensington, to the late William N. Sr. and Margaret E. Wolfe. He is survived by his two sisters, Lisa (Daniel) Pellish, of New Kensington, and Gretchen (Michael) Oakes, of Arnold; a brother, Jack (Nancy) Walters, of Lower Burrell; two nieces, Madison Oakes and Nichole Walters; a nephew, Christopher Walters; and two great-nieces, Amanda and Elaina Walters. Bill was preceded in death by a nephew, Jack L. Walters Jr. Bill lived in the Valley his entire life; he was a foreman for the railroad for many years and also worked for several car dealerships in the area. Bill enjoyed fishing, hunting, talking about recipes, and cooking. He had a passion for cars and was very knowledgeable about them. Bill was an avid Steelers fan and enjoyed watching nostalgic TV and movies. He loved to laugh and was always telling jokes or sharing a tale; he was an amazing storyteller. Bill was indeed a kind soul and a friend to all; he was always willing to help anyone in need. Per Bill's wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 1000 Freeport Rd., New Kensington, 724-335-0100. www.rjslater.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -