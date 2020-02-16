|
William N. "Bill" Wolfe Jr., 62, of New Kensington, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Feb.13, 2020. He was born June 27, 1957, in New Kensington, to the late William N. Sr. and Margaret E. Wolfe. He is survived by his two sisters, Lisa (Daniel) Pellish, of New Kensington, and Gretchen (Michael) Oakes, of Arnold; a brother, Jack (Nancy) Walters, of Lower Burrell; two nieces, Madison Oakes and Nichole Walters; a nephew, Christopher Walters; and two great-nieces, Amanda and Elaina Walters. Bill was preceded in death by a nephew, Jack L. Walters Jr. Bill lived in the Valley his entire life; he was a foreman for the railroad for many years and also worked for several car dealerships in the area. Bill enjoyed fishing, hunting, talking about recipes, and cooking. He had a passion for cars and was very knowledgeable about them. Bill was an avid Steelers fan and enjoyed watching nostalgic TV and movies. He loved to laugh and was always telling jokes or sharing a tale; he was an amazing storyteller. Bill was indeed a kind soul and a friend to all; he was always willing to help anyone in need. Per Bill's wishes, there will be no services.