|
|
William Paul Kistler III, 72, of Gilpin Township, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, peacefully in his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Feb. 17, 1947, in New Kensington, a son of the late William P. Kistler Jr. and Julia Claire (Fabian) Kistler. Bill had been employed as a Port Authority bus driver for 25 years and for the last seven years had worked for Urso Bus LLC. He was of the Lutheran faith. He enjoyed woodworking, boating, camping and spending winters in Central Florida. Bill was a member of the Masonic Bethel Lodge No. 789, the Northern Masonic Jurisdiction Valley of Pittsburgh, the Syria Shriners Gourgas Lodge and was a social member of the Post 92 in Lower Burrell. Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Kathleen L. (Mann) Hasson Kistler, of Gilpin Township; a son, Kevin Paul Kistler, of Pittsburgh; a daughter, Tiffany Kistler Caldwell, of Lake City, Fla.; stepchildren, Lori Rosa (Scott), of New Kensington, Jodie Bellini (Ronnie), of New Kensington, and Michael Hasson (Amy), of Lower Burrell; grandchildren, Macy and Hattie Caldwell, Joshua and Cloe Kistler; a great-grandchild, Rylnn Kistler; stepgrandchildren, Brenden Florek, Vincent Peyronel, Emma and Stephen Hasson, Evan and Seth Bellini; and lifelong friends, Rolla Summerhill, Clyde Strong and Richard Shaffer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his half-sisters, Velma Anderson and Trusie Stauffer; and an infant brother.
Friends will be welcomed by his family from 3 p.m. until the time of funeral ceremonies beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051, with the Rev. James V. Arter III officiating. Private interment will be held at Holiday Park Methodist Church Perpetual Care Sardis Cemetery.
Condolences to the Kistler family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019