William P. "Bill" Singer, 93, of Freeport, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, peacefully, at Fair Winds Manor in Winfield Township. Bill was born Sept. 11, 1927, in Freeport, a son of the late Grace (Coffman) and Paul J. Singer. Bill was a graduate of Freeport High School. He enlisted in the Navy and served as a Fire Controlman First Class at the Naval Base Kitsap in Bangor, Wash., during World War II. After receiving his honorable discharge from the Navy, Bill came back home to Freeport. He then spent the next 39 years as an autoclave operator at PPG Industries in Creighton. During his free time, Bill also worked with his father for many years in his residential electrical business. He was a longtime member of Freeport United Methodist Church. During his retirement, Bill enjoyed driving for Devereaux Motor Sales, woodworking, golfing and helping his family and many others with all types of projects. He especially loved spending time with his family. Bill is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary Joann (Young) Singer; two daughters, Linda and Nick DeMeno, of Winfield Township, and Maryann Horn, of McSherrysville, Pa.; and two sons, William and Cathy Singer, of Buffalo Township, and John Paul and Dianna Singer, of Freeport. He is also survived by 11 grand, 21 great-grand and three stepgrandchildren. Bill was preceded by his brother, David W. Singer; and his three sisters, Betty Young, Dorothy Singer and Winifred Wood. At the family's request, there will be no public visitation, and private burial will be held in Freeport Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Freeport United Methodist Church, 211 Fourth St., Freeport, PA 16229. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com
.