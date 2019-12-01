|
|
William R. Bale, 80, of Sarver, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, peacefully, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh. Bill was born May 2, 1939, in Ligonier, a son of the late Hattie (Lorcher) and H. William Bale. Bill graduated from Middlesex Prep Academy in Concord, Mass., and from Penn State University with a degree in finance. Bill was employed as a claims adjustor with Travelers and Citi Group insurance companies for 32 years; he retired in 1999. He faithfully attended St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport. Bill was a member of the Tarentum District Sportsman Club. He enjoyed target shooting, cars, traveling and spending time with his family. William is survived by his wife of 52 years, Maryellyn H. (Harvey) Bale; his daughter and son-in-law, Hope and Dan Gaulin, of Northville, Mich.; and two grandchildren, Nicholas William and Grace Mariel Gaulin. He is also survived by his sister, Margery Bale, of Ligonier; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Thomson, of Jupiter, Fla.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., in Freeport. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport, with Father Ronald Maquinana officiating. Burial will be held in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019