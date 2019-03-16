William Robert "Bill" Gray, 72, of Brackenridge, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh. He was born Oct. 15, 1946, in Indiana, Pa., a son of the late Robert L. Gray and Velma G. (Heasley) Gray. Bill had been employed as a civil draftsman throughout his career with U.S. Steel in Pittsburgh (18 years), Eichleay Engineering in Pittsburgh (more than 10 years) and Peter F. Loftus in Carnegie (more than five years) before retiring in 2012. He was co-owner of Cruise Holidays of Brackenridge. Bill was of the Lutheran faith. He was a member of the Spring Church Sportsmen's Club and Sheffield Rod and Gun Club. Bill enjoyed fishing and hunting (especially goose hunting), traveling and spending time with his grandchildren. As an avid sports fan, he liked watching all sports on TV. Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Sandra L. (Hobbins) Gray, of Brackenridge; a son, Scott W. Gray (Jennifer W.), of Allegheny Township; a daughter, Stacey Edwards (Paul), of Harrison City; five grandchildren, Jacob, Sarah and Emma Edwards, Scarlett and Saxon Gray; a brother, Thomas A. Gray (Mary Ann), of Bethel Park; and two sisters, Catherine R. Foeks (Russell), of Lower Burrell, and Connie S. Kossak (Chris), of Pittsburgh.

Friends will be welcomed by his family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051, where funeral ceremonies will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 18, with the Rev. Elizabeth Arter officiating. Interment will follow at Brookland Cemetery, 2432 White Cloud Road, Allegheny Township.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2019