William Russell King, 78, of Avonmore (Bell Township), passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh. He was born Jan. 29, 1941, in Edmon, Pa., the son of the late Earl R. and Harriet M. Schall King. Before his retirement, he was employed at Akers National Roll in Avonmore in shipping. Trains were his hobby; he loved shows, collecting and travelling to different displays. He enjoyed working in his yard and tinkering with his Corvette. He is survived by his son, David R. King and his wife, Elizabeth, of Apollo; and two sisters, Pat Almes, of Blairsville, and Helen May, of Apollo. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert King.

At William's request, there will be no public visitation. A memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore.

