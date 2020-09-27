1/
William R. McKillop
1932 - 2020
William R. McKillop, 88, of New Kensington, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in his home. He was born Sept. 19, 1932, in New Kensington, to the late William W. and Nannie J. Herrington McKillop, and was a lifelong resident of New Kensington. Mr. McKillop was a Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War and worked as a steelworker for Braeburn Steel for 38 years. He was a member of Harvest Baptist Church, Natrona Heights, and the Lower Burrell American Legion No. 868. He enjoyed working on cars and was an excellent mechanic. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Norma J. Dowlen McKillop; son, William J. McKillop, of New Kensington; seven nieces and nephews; and numerous great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Gwen (Richard) Rychlik; brother, Donald W. (Patricia) McKillop; and in-laws, Mr. and Mrs. P.J. Dowlen. Private graveside services in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell with the Rev. Dennis Smith officiating are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, ARNOLD AND LOWER BURRELL. www.RusiewiczFH.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rusiewicz Funeral Homes Inc
1400 Fifth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
724-335-2841
