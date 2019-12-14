|
William Ralph Rider, 71, of New Kensington, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Oct. 1, 1948, in Natrona Heights, son of the late John and Edith Guesmen Rider. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Charlene (Miller) Rider; and five children, Joseph, Heather, Erika, Austin and Savannah.
As per William's wishes, all viewing, services and burial were private. Arrangements were entrusted to the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2019