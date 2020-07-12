1/
William R. Weiss Jr.
William R. "Billy Bob" Weiss Jr., 69, of Verona, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was the husband of Maria M. De Luca Weiss; father of Jenna Louise Weiss and Dana Elizabeth Weiss; brother of Marlane Weiss Miller (William); brother-in-law of Caterina Leonette (the late Kenneth), Paul De Luca, Lisa Corpus (William) and the late Joseph and Anthony De Luca; also survived by nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews. Billy Bob was a mechanic for Duquesne Light Power Plant. Funeral and Interment are private. Arrangements are by McCABE BROS. INC. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Bill's name to Allegheny Health Network Healthcare at Home, www.supportahn.org/hpcare. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
412-661-3134
