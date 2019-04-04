William S. Boris, 41, of Cherry Valley, Clinton Township, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, upon arrival at Allegheny Valley Hospital, of an apparent heart attack. He was born Nov. 7, 1977, in New Kensington, to Douglas J. and Lisa J. (Kern) Boris, also of Cherry Valley. Bill worked for many years as an auto mechanic for Service King, Shaler, and most recently for Direct Repair, also of Shaler. He was a member of New Life Christian Ministries Church, Saxonburg. Bill loved anything music, playing the drums and guitar. He also loved working on cars. In addition to his parents, his survivors include his wife, Tiffany Unger; his son, Brennan J. Boris; siblings, Bobbie Jo Boris and her fiance, Justin Heinle, of Clinton Township, and James (Caitlin) Boris, of Jefferson Township; his aunts, Lori (Thomas) Smart and Janet Kern, both of Springdale; his uncle, Paul Kern, of Verona; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family invites friends and family to a celebration of Bill's life from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the West Deer VFD No. 1, 1520 Saxonburg Blvd., Tarentum, PA 15084, located in Culmerville, West Deer Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to New Life Christian Ministries, 139 Knoch Road, Saxonburg, PA 16056. View the obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019