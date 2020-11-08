William Swiklinski, 61, of Tarentum, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. He was born April 1, 1959, in Tarentum, to Zigmund Swiklinski, of Natrona, and the late Beverly (Crawford) Swiklinski. William lived most of his life in Tarentum, where he was a laborer and a graduate of Highlands High School, Natrona Heights. Survivors include his siblings, Raymond (Sandra) Swiklinski and Robert Swiklinski, both of Tarentum, Leroy (Elizabeth) Swiklinski, of Parks Township, Jeffrey (Susan) Swiklinski, of Buffalo Township, and Carrie (David) Clark, of Saxonburg. All services and burial will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Visit dusterfh.com
